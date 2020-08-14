The Elko Animal Shelter introduces two feline Pets of The Week. The younger one, 9 months, is Tulip and the older one, 2 years, is George.
Don't let the names fool you, they are both neutered males and ready to be adopted. Tulip will entertain you with his high energy and antics while George is more laid back. Both love people and the attention they demand and deserve.
Call the Shelter, 777-7333, for an appointment to meet them and add them to your family.
