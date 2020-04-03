× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — Visit the Elko Animal Shelter and meet two wonderful Pets of The Week.

No. 44076069 is a 7-month-old, male, black with white Labrador Retriever mix. The young lad is enthusiastic, playful, friendly and has lots of energy – a typical young dog in need of exercise and an active family.

No. 44112784 is a female, black Domestic Longhair. The sweet cat has only one eye; the other has been surgically removed. Of course, that doesn’t bother her at all; she just has a permanent wink.

As always, but especially in these tough times, black dogs and cats are hard to place in new, adoptive homes, so the shelter is asking that you seriously consider them. The shelter is not asking that they be adopted together.

The Elko Animal Shelter is closed to the public but will make limited appointments Monday-Friday for adoptions, redemptions and surrenders. Please call 775-777-7333 for more information.

During these difficult times, please check the City of Elko website for animals that are in need of furrrever homes; www.elkocity.com, then go to Departments and then Animal Shelter.

The shelter currently has 3 cats and 6 dogs looking for new homes.

