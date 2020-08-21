 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week.

Oscar, is a 2 year old, neutered, brindle & white Pit Bull Terrier mix, #43887594. He is a happy, people and dog friendly young man and just needs some practice walking calmly on a leash. He would look forward to having some more people to spend time with in his life. He will be ready to become part of your family on Aug. 24.

The young cat, approximately 5 months old, a brown & black Tabby, #45322791, is a female which will be spayed and adoptable on Aug. 26. In this picture she is showing off her talents of proving how far her tongue will reach. She is a wonderful and friendly young lady that would love to spend lots of time with a caring person or family.

Please call the Animal Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet them, fall in love and adopt.

