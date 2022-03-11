 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Pets available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter include, from left, No. 49701517, a Catahoula/pit bull mix; and No. 49707282, a female cat. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's two wonderful Pets of the Week.

Female cat No. 49707282 is extremely friendly and outgoing. Now she just needs to be spayed and then adopted by a caring person or family.

The male dog is a 4-year-old Catahoula/Pit Bull mix, No. 49701517, which needs a bit more work than the cat. He is friendly with people and other dogs but needs a lot of work on his manners. He certainly needs to be reminded of what is appropriate behavior. That shouldn't be too difficult as he is extremely food motivated. He loves treats! He will be neutered and then available to be adopted by a loving, responsible family.

"Come on down to the Animal Shelter to meet either one of these two or to see what other animals we have available for adoption," stated the shelter. "We would advise calling us first to ask any questions you might have or to check on our daily hours that we are open to the public."

You might also check www.elkocity.com to see what animals are currently at the shelter.

