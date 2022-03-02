Photographer’s family stuck in Ukraine

ELKO – Local artists have set up a fund to help a photographer get his wife and children out of war-torn Ukraine.

Irakli Dzneladze is one of two photographers from the Republic of Georgia who showed their work at Northeastern Nevada Museum in 2019. He and his family have since moved to Ukraine, although he was in Georgia when the war broke out last week.

“The situation is very difficult,” Dzneladze wrote to Cynthia Delaney via Facebook Messenger on Feb. 25. “My family met the New Year in (Republic of) Georgia. I built a house in the village and made plans to start an art residence this year. But, Putin changed everything. My family is in Ukraine, I’m stuck in Georgia. My daughters were in bomb shelter yesterday at night and in the morning.”

The girls, age 6 and 8, are still in Shepetovka, a central Ukrainian city, with their mother.

Delaney said many local residents made friends with Dzneladze and Giorgi Nakashidze in the summer of 2019 when they were invited to show their work at the museum.

“They had never traveled outside Europe, so coming to the United States was a very big honor for them,” Delaney said. “They flew into Las Vegas just to see it. Elkoans picked them up and escorted them to our town. The two were special guests here and treated like royalty. They toured the town, ate dinner at the Star, visited local ranches, attended the fair and horse races, and marveled at our lifestyle.”

The trip was sponsored by Jonas and Betsy Dovydenas, friends and longtime patrons of the museum, which has a permanent collection of Jonas’ photography.

“They brought gifts of Georgian wine and other generous offerings,” Delaney said. “The grand finale of the entire tour was a trip to Burning Man, a lifelong dream for Dzneladze.”

Dzneladze’s wife is Ukrainian and they decided to move to there last year for work purposes. It seemed like a great opportunity.

Fast forward to last week and the story has taken a bitter turn.

“I have Covid and I’m waiting when I get better and I will get to Poland,” Dzneladze wrote last Friday. He has since recovered and has a March 3 ticket to a city in Poland. From there he will try to arrange safe transport for his family. He has no idea how costly this will be.

“I don’t know how to convey what’s going on,” Dzneladze said. “The price of a ticket to Poland is $1,000, there’s no gasoline and there are more than 200,000 people at the border.”

“The only thing for me is to get to my family and take care of our life and then I hope everything will be sorted out little by little.”

In the meantime, friends Catherine Wines, Simone Turner and Delaney have helped set up an emergency fund at Elko Federal Credit Union.

Anyone can help by going to the Elko Federal Credit Union and donating to “Help Irakli Donation Account.” They can also call the bank at 775-750-4501 or mail money to Elko Federal Credit Union, 2397 Mountain City Highway, Elko, NV 89801.

All funds received will be directly wired to Deznaldze’s Bank of Georgia account that he will have access to while in Poland.

“Please help this Ukrainian/Georgian family,” Delaney said.

