Pickling beets with Brayden, and other food fun

ELKO – Food traditions are prominent in many families. From Aunt Betty’s “Bean Bonanza” to Grandpa Ernie’s “Eggplant Extravaganza,” food combinations and the memories connected to them are handed down over time.
Some cooks love to preserve the history of food preparation and, at the same time, search for new delicacies to please the ever-changing family palate.
“I do a lot of internet searches for new recipes,” said Deb Bonetti. “In fact, I get emails from places like Kraft.”
An avid baker, Bonetti said none of her kids like to eat wheat anymore.
“They are doing ‘paleo’ all the time and other kids are doing ‘keto,’ and there is not a lot of bread with that. So, I am always looking for healthy stuff that they will eat with a lot of vegetables and meat. I just stumbled across that (cauliflower recipe) one day and everyone loved it. I made it last Saturday and it lasted about five minutes.”
Bonetti also loves cooking with a Dutch oven, and canning.
Support Local Journalism
“I love to make sauerkraut,” she said.
Cooking is a big part of family life for Bonetti. Her son-in-law, Jon Karr, owns two restaurants in town – Dreez and The Blind Onion.
“Brayden, Jon and Audrey’s boy, grew his own garden this year,” Bonetti said. “We were hoping to enter his veggies in the fair. Well, that didn’t happen.”
Instead, Bonetti taught her grandson how to can pickled beets.
“I went over to his house and he had them all plucked from the garden, washed off and ready to go. My mom and dad grew a garden every year and their thing was to pickle beets.”
“He is definitely going to follow in Jon’s footsteps,” Bonetti said. “He has already said he wants to be a business owner. He loves going to work with his dad.”
—
Eating Out in Elko:
Silver Haze BBQ opens on Silver Street
ELKO — Silvery smoke pours out of an old-school smoker behind Silver Haze BBQ on Silver Street. In preparation for lunch and dinner service in mid-December, owner Kevin Babcock stokes the fire with applewood and checks tri-tip and ribs on the blackened belly of the metal cooker.
Carin residents Kevin and wife Italia opened the restaurant in October after a more-than yearlong stint catering and serving barbecue at events out of a food truck this summer. But Kevin’s affinity for delicious dishes goes even further back, having sprung from a love of food preparation as a child.
“I was always cooking, even when I was little,” Kevin says. “I finally got enough nerve to open a restaurant.”
Kevin credits his mother for showing him around a kitchen but says Italia encouraged him to pursue his dream.
“He just says that so I still come here on my days off,” Italia says, laughing as she rests on a barstool.
Italia is employed in the mining industry as a haul truck driver. When not working in the mines, Italia works in the restaurant helping manage their 10 employees, hostessing, waiting on tables and assisting in the kitchen.
“She’s always pushing me through it when I want to give up,” Kevin responds.
Italia adds: “I’m an optimist. I know he’s talented enough to pull it off.”
Not-so-subtle hints from their friends also put the fire under Kevin to become his own boss.
“Anytime I got invited to someone else’s barbecue, I would get handed a spatula,” Kevin says.
Now he wields his own spatulas in a commercial kitchen, serving up recipes of his creation including barbecue sauces and marinades, pork chili made daily, sandwiches, burgers and barbecue plates.
“I didn’t open a restaurant to serve frozen potatoes and [frozen] burgers,” Kevin says. “We wanted to bring fresh food” to Elko.
The fare features marinated and slow-smoked tri-tip, ribs seasoned with dry rub, Carolina-style pulled pork, sausages, 7-ounce burgers and more.
Complementing the entrees are sides such as a mountain of fries, coleslaw or cottage cheese, or classic go-to’s like macaroni and cheese, and salads, along with beverages from a full bar including 805 beer on tap. The couple still provides catering, and future offering will include brisket, smoked slowly under the silvery haze.
“We’ll always have love and care in our food,” Italia says. “If you put love into your food, it’s gotta be good.”
Food establishment inspections
ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information request submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Nov. 22
Domino’s Pizza, Elko: 100
———
Nov. 8
Elko Convention & Visitor’s Bar: 100
———
Nov. 8
Elko Convention & Visitor’s Restaurant: 100
———
Nov. 22
Evergreen Elko Catering: 100
———
Nov. 22
Evergreen Elko Snack Bar: 100
———
Nov. 8
Gold Dust West Bar/Service Bar: 100
———
Nov. 8
Gold Dust West Catering: 100
———
Nov. 8
Gold Dust West Restaurant: 97
Frozen chicken found stored on ground inside walk in freezer. Chicken was in package and inside of a crate. No sign of contamination. PIC placed chicken on proper shelf. Please store pots/pans so that the food contact surface is facing down.
———
Nov. 7
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Bar/Service Bar: 94
Dishwashing machine not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. No chlorine bleach was tested in dishwashing machine. Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster. Mold and bacteria were found in the gun holster and drip line. Please have it cleaned to sanitary conditions. Soak the beverage gun and holster in sanitizer solution daily (corrected on-site).
———
Nov. 7
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Catering: 100
———
Nov. 7
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Restaurant: 82
No test kit or test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in dish machine. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Hot water temperature sanitization is inadequate.
1. You need to purchase quaternary ammonia test strips (orange) to use to determine wiping cloth bucket sanitizer concentration. 2. There was no sanitizer present in wiping cloth buckets. 3. Knives, rice molds, and rice scoop need to be hot held in water at 135 degrees F or higher to ensure sanitary conditions. Do not store in ice water.
Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry (corrected on-site). Temperature found greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items specified in text. 1. Specifically, in bottom of work top refrigerator in sushi prep area, about 12 pounds of raw fish and other seafood was found at 55 degrees F. Fish and various condiments found in top of work top refrigerator was at 65 degrees F. Internal thermometer read 47 degrees F. About 10 pounds of raw fish and various seafood in reach-in refrigerator adjacent to work top refrigerator in sushi prep area was found at 50 degrees F. All food was voluntarily discarded and inspector thermometer was verified to be accurate by using the ice bath calibration method. 2. Do not fill food above fill lines. Ensure that condiment food containers are immersed in ice baths to maintain temperatures at or below 41 degrees F. Condiments such as the mayo and cream cheese found at 51 degrees F and voluntarily discarded.
Product is not properly labeled. Label containers of food not in original packaging. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Food equipment not indirectly drained into floor sink. Specifically, sink used to thaw food is directly connected into sewer line and needs to be indirectly drained.
———
Nov. 16
Khoury’s Mini Mart Deli: 100
———
Nov. 30
Luciano’s Bar: 100
———
Nov. 30
Luciano’s Catering: 100
———
Nov. 30
Luciano’s Restaurant: 93
Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to contents. Cleaning chemical bottle found not labeled in warewashing area. PIC removed and placed label on bottle (corrected on-site).
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Please cover desserts inside of the walk-in refrigeration unit with bottled beers.
———
Nov. 8
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Elko: 100
———
Nov. 1
Ruby Mountain Natural Water: 100
———
Nov. 16
Scoreboard Sports Lounge & Casino Bar, Spring Creek: 99
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure that there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
———
Nov. 16
Scoreboard Sports Lounge & Casino Snack Bar, Spring Creek: 95
Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Be sure to date label anything kept for 24 hours or more (lettuce) (corrected on-site).
———
Nov. 16
Silver Haze BBQ Bar: 97
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to not re-use single serve items.
Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying them. Be sure you allow dishes to completely dry before putting them on the shelf.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean top of the inside of the microwave.
———
Nov. 16
Silver Haze BBQ Catering: 100
———
Nov. 16
Silver Haze BBQ Restaurant: 97
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to not re-use single serve items (corrected on-site).
Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying them. Be sure you allow dishes to completely dry before putting them on the shelf.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean top of the inside of the microwave.
———
Nov. 1
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Bakery: 95
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Be sure to cover all food.
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Be sure to set up sani bucket/bottle at the beginning of each shift (corrected on-site).
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase cleaning frequency. Be sure to move equipment and racks when cleaning.
———
Nov. 1
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Deli: 93
Do not store toxic items such as medicines, cleaning compounds or other toxic compounds in proximity to food items. Please store cleaning supplies under counters when food is being prepared, not on the counter.
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to only use single serve items once and then discard them.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean the inside of the microwave, paying special attention to the top.
———
Nov. 1
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Meat Market: 94
Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry. Be sure to organize refrigerator properly with shellfish on the top followed by pork then beef and then chicken (corrected on-site).
Product is not properly labeled. Be sure to date label.
———
Nov. 1
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Packaged Foods: 95
Damaged and/or adulterated food not properly segregated and/or disposed of. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry. Chicken found with beef; be sure to store it correctly. Be sure to segregate dented cans and return them for credit.
———
Nov. 16
The Watering Hole Bar Kitchen: 96
Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Be sure to set up sani bucket at the beginning of each shift and at minimum every four hours after (corrected on-site).
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Be sure there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Be sure to store mop in a way that allows it to air dry (corrected on-site).
Floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase cleaning frequency. Clean up sugar from soda spill.
———
Nov. 16
The Watering Hole Bar: 98
Clean and sanitize ice machine interior. Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster. Please clean beverage gun and the inside of the ice machine.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean the inside of the microwave.
Food service establishment inspections
Oct. 3
Ruby Mountain Pizza Co.: 84
No hand washing observed by food handler(s) during activities in which it was required. Hand sink(s) not accessible for use by food handlers. Be sure to wash hands before donning new gloves. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry. Chicken found on top shelf. Temperature found greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit on cold hold items specified in text. Tri-tip found at 45 F, chicken found at 45 F all voluntarily discarded. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure there is at least a 1” gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
———-
Ruby Mountain Pizza Co. Catering: 100
Oct. 12
Fresh Fare Bistro: 93
Dishwashing machine not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Three compartment sink set up to sanitize dishes until machine can be fixed. Sanitize coffee maker between uses. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified in text. Specifically, meat slicer needs to be cleaned to sanitary conditions.
——-
Jimmy John’s Elko: 100
Oct. 16
Pizza Hut of Elko: 100
Oct. 17
Star Hotel: 91
Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Be sure to date [and] label all food that is to be held for more than 1 day. With exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Food found on the floor in walk-in refrigerator. Please clean can opener and the inside of microwave the grill uses. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure there is at least a 1” gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Star Hotel Bar: 98
Store ice scoop in a manner that protects it from contamination. Please be sure to store ice scoop with the handle sticking out of the ice to prevent cross contamination. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure there is at least a 1” gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Star Hotel Catering: 100
Oct. 18
Lone Mountain Station Restaurant: 96
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified in text. Specifically, clean and sanitize knife holder or get a magnetic knife strip. Place ice scoop in a container or bin that can be cleaned and sanitized daily. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Dumpster lids are missing or not closed exposing trash to weather, vectors and scavenging.
Lone Mountain Station Bar: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster. Also, please be sure to clean and sanitize the beverage gun drain line.
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified in text. Specifically, clean and sanitize knife holder or get a magnetic knife strip. Place ice scoop in a container or bin that can be cleaned and sanitized daily. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Dumpster lids are missing or not closed exposing trash to weather, vectors and scavenging.
Sisters Food Service
New barbecue food truck sells out on first day
ELKO — Williams and Co. Barbecue opened its doors for business Tuesday and were met with a remarkable reception. After starting operations at 11 in the morning, the food truck had sold out of its inventory for the day within just a few hours.
“We pulled into the parking lot to set up and, before we were even finished setting up, we already had people lining up,” said food truck owner Randon Williams. “It was a great turnout. It’s a little more than I expected, to be honest. We were swamped to the point where I actually had to call a friend to come help.”
Williams, a graduate of Brigham Young University, originally had his sights on working in the physical therapy industry, that is until he experienced a change of mind. Williams began barbecuing in his backyard and inviting friends over. After some time, it became apparent to Williams and those around him that his talents behind the grill needed to be shared with the entire community.
“Why not try it in Elko? Barbecue seems to be a popular thing and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of it here,” said Williams. “So, we decided to put a trailer together.”
On the day of their opening, the food truck was parked on 11th Street next to Big O’ Tires; however, Williams explained that wouldn’t always be the case.
“My wife (Albany Williams) is actually finishing up her doctorate degree down in Arizona, so we will be up here for a couple of weeks, but then we’re going to have to go back to Arizona for a little bit. But I will be coming back up to do some events here in Elko and occasionally, about one week out of the month, coming up to open to the public. So, we will be open sporadically until my wife graduates and we move back up here permanently and we can go full-time around May. We’re really excited to be here.”
Williams encourages patrons to follow the barbecue truck’s Instagram page, @williamsbbq, to stay informed on when the business will be opened and running, as well as where the truck will be parked.
Williams and Co. Barbecue’s menu includes Texas-style brisket, pork ribs, Kansas City-inspired pulled pork and a variety of sides, from homemade macaroni and cheese to french fries.
Food truck owner draws inspiration from family
ELKO — As the owner of Sisters Food Truck, Jennifer Saxton gets to put her belief of “eating the rainbow” into practice and onto plates.
The Spring Creek resident opened her mobile business this summer, and the food truck can often be found at the Conoco station on Idaho Street. She joins the roster of six food trucks licensed to do business in Elko.
A concise menu features salads and meatball subs with a choice of colorful sauces including spicy Korean, creamy alfredo, bloody Mary-style or marinara. Saxton develops the recipes herself, with the help of two sisters, and tries them on her family members, sometimes at gatherings of 25 people or more.
“It’s very important for me to have all the different colors,” Saxton says, who describes her eaters’ response to the entrees she serves. “Their reaction is, “Oh my God, that looks incredible.”
Beautiful and delicious foods made an entrance into Saxton’s life when daughter Keianna Whempner got interested in cooking at an early age. When she was about 15 years old, Whempner prepared a feast for her mother’s birthday featuring filet mignon and grilled pineapple, Saxton recalls.
“She actually had the passion for it,” she says. “It woke up something inside of me.”
Although the appearance of food is key, nutrition is just as important, Saxton explains. Her son, Jace Saxton, a senior at Spring Creek High School, has type 1 diabetes and Celiac disease. He got her into cooking nutritious meals at home and inspired the food truck’s gluten-free menu offerings.
Nutritional properties are also important to Saxton’s neighbor Wendy Levra. She is a personal trainer at Empower Fitness and a competitive body builder. Although she has not eaten at Sisters Food Truck since Saxton opened because of her strict diet in preparation for a body-building competition, she admits to having nibbled the meatballs and soups that Saxton delivered as a friend to her house.
“You get sick, and she brings over soup. She’s the nicest person in world. And it’s delicious,” Levra says. “She knows how to cook pretty healthy foods that don’t have a lot of sugar and stuff in them, which is what I am into, of course.”
Saxton says she hopes to expand her business to do food preparation for people with special dietary goals, and some of Levra’s workout clients have expressed an interest in those services. Over the winter, Saxton plans to prepare orders in her food truck, which allows her to have an affordable commercial kitchen, and deliver them from her pickup.
In addition to support from neighbor, and the eight children between her and her husband Pace, Saxton leans on the love of her two sisters, after which the food truck is named.
Sister Cheyenne Bilyeu did much of the research into owning a food truck and is almost always willing to run to the store to fetch a cucumber, Saxton says. Sister Shiloh Leavitt lives in the area and is also on hand to help when needed.
“We always been called ‘The Girls’ or ‘The Sisters’ our whole life,” Saxton says, explaining that in her logo, the three types of flowers — two types of lilies and daisies — in a rainbow of colors represent the three sisters.
Dreez does dining differently
ELKO – A classic dining location takes on a new look and feel while offering cuisine that will please both contemporary and conventional palettes.
Elko native Jon Karr is no stranger to the restaurant business. He has owned the Blind Onion, a popular pizza place, for a number of years. He also opened Coldstone Creamery in the same building. Now Karr has brought in another dining establishment right across the street.
The former home of Biltoki, a well-loved Basque restaurant owned by Ramon Zugazaga, has been revamped into a distinct atmosphere with some familiar décor.
“We used the original Biltoki chairs that we distressed,” said Karr of the dark furniture now sporting a fresh, bright look.
Other interior changes include a whitish wood-like tile floor, upcycled wall art, and a cheerful bar area where people can mingle over stylized cocktails and, eventually, specialty craft beers.
“Phase two involves this part of the property,” said Karr of the outdoor area on the east side of the building. “We are going to close this off, put some cool, overhead beams above so people can enjoy eating outside.”
Dreez opened Wednesday with full breakfast and lunch menus. By mid-June Karr hopes to be ready to serve small plate dinners of specialty items and craft cocktails.
Karr has chosen food combinations that are not currently offered in Elko. He and his wife Audrey enjoy eating out when they leave town. Some of the ideas for the menu come from those journeys and others come from his employees, a few who have come to the region from outside the community.
Pistachio waffles, Peruvian Bennie (Benedict) and other new age breakfast items are key to the operation. He is also planning to follow current trends in eating healthy, which include serving nitrate free sausage and some gluten free options. Dinners will include a collection of exclusive and tasteful appetizers like tuna cakes and other tapas. Beverages will include mimosas and Stubborn Soda.
“I’m stoked,” said manager Mercedes Zoffer. “It reminds me of restaurants back home in California.”
Folks around town have been questioning what the name of the restaurant stands for ever since Karr installed the sign on the building and began posting menu items and comments on Facebook.
“Audrey’s nickname as a softball player at Elko High School was Dreezer,” said Karr. “Her grandma would yell, “Go Dreezer!” at the softball games.”
Collective Coffee Roasters will also be located in a corner of the restaurant. This is a separate business that will be selling its product in the restaurant as well as to outlying vendors.
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name of the owner.
Food Service Establishment Inspections
February 27
R Place Market: 100
_____
R Place Deli: 100
_____
Blair Distributing Inc.:100
_____
Hilton Garden Inn: 100
_____
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant: 98
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces.
_____
Hilton Garden Inn Great American Grill: 94
Milk was found past the manufacturer’s pull date. Clean accumulated grease off the sides of equipment.
_____
Hilton Garden Inn Elko Pavilion Pantry: 100
March 6
Bella’s Restaurant and Espresso: 100
_____
Bella’s Espresso House: 100
_____
Bella’s Restaurant Espresso Catering: 100
_____
Ruby Mountain Brewing Company: 100
_____
March 9
Red Garter Casino Italia Restaurant: 100
_____
Red Garter Casino Prospector Café: 99
Please fix the walk in freezer to prevent ice buildup.
_____
Red Garter Casino Sports Bar: 100
_____
Beans and Brews: 100
_____
Peppermill, Rainbow and Montego Bay Casino’s Concert Hall: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Second Street Café and Deli: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Bimini Bar: 99
There was a leaky drain observed.
_____
Rainbow Casino Warehouse: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Cabaret Bar: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Primo Bar: 99
The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned.
_____
Rainbow Casino Primo Restaurant: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Bimini Buffet: 95
The buffet had temperature control problems with some hot and cold foods. The operator will implement time as a control for the cut station.
_____
Red Garter Casino Entertainment Bar: 99
Fix the overflow drain in the walk in refrigerator.
_____
Rainbow Hotel Casino Gift Shop: 100
_____
Rainbow Casino Espresso Bar: 99
Clean up refuse around garbage can area.
_____
Rainbow Steakhouse: 100
_____
Rainbow Sports Bar: 99
Repair the hole in the wall.
_____
Red Garter Casino Entertainment Bar: 99
Fix the overflow drain in the walk in refrigerator.
March 13
Cactus Pete’s Horseshu Bar: 99
Close hole in the wall of the bar area.
March 22
Pancho Villa’s restaurant: 100
_____
Jackpot Golf Club: 100
March 30
Chimney Rock Golf Course: 99
Clean and sanitize shelves in storage areas.
Continuing the taste of tradition
ELKO – For Zachary Arbillaga, cooking Basque food is second nature. His grandmother cooked at the Nevada Dinner House for 40 years, and from a young age he was right there with her.
“My grandparents met there,” said Arbillaga. “She was a cook and he was a sheepherder living upstairs. I grew up in the restaurant. My siblings and I would go in at three in the morning with her to start the soup and we would sleep in the dining room.”
He cooked at Toki Ona while in high school, cooks for the annual Basque Festival and Silver State Stampede, and has been working with Ramon Zugazaga, a locally well known Basque caterer, on the weekends for several years.
“I learned a lot cooking with my grandma and Ramon,” Arbillaga said.
Zugazaga has been in the food business for many years and wants to partially retire, so Arbillaga has stepped in to take over the main duties and received his business license in March.
Arbillage intends to carry on cooking many of Zugazaga’s favorite dishes and may explore some other ideas, including more traditional Basque specialties of the past.
“Right now my generation is not big into tripe and stuff like that, but I think the food world is starting to become a bigger world. We notice that when you go to buy things like heart, liver and tripe the prices have gone up a lot, so people are using these things more,” he said.
One of the most popular items in Zugazaga’s current menu is paella and Arbillaga sees no need to alter a masterpiece.
“About 99 percent of the people want this,” he said.
For those who have not savored this scrumptious concoction of rice, saffron, chicken, shrimp, mussels, and chorizo, the time is now, according to Arbillaga.
Watching him work in the kitchen at the Basque House is akin to viewing a professional dancer maneuver the stage, limbs akimbo or perpendicular to the floor, but somehow managing to place the artist and the expression in just the right place.
“I love the fast-paced nature of cooking, kind of a controlled chaos,” he said. “The guys and I have a lot of camaraderie,” said Arbillaga. “The easiest way to display a culture is through food.”
Arbillaga will continue his full-time job during the weekdays, but weekends leave plenty of time to pursue his passion of pleasing others.
Continuing in the same style of service that Zugazaga has carried out over the years, Arbillaga will be cooking wholesome, crowd pleasing food for Christmas parties, weddings, funerals, birthday parties and other occasions. By request, he can include waitresses and separate courses, including soup and salad.
He cooks everything except the bread and deserts. Arbillaga purchases freshly-made bread from the Basque owner of Ogi Delhi. Grandma is still making the flan and rice pudding.
Jerman's with view of Spring Creek.jpg
Food Service establishment Inspections
March 2, 2017
Ruby View Pit Q: 100
_____
Taqueria Ayala: 82
A food handler was observed improperly washing hands. The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. The hot holding table rice temperature was found at 117 degrees F. Food is not being thawed properly. When thawing food run under cold water then use or place back into the refrigerator to keep the temperature under 41 degrees F. Use food grade bags only for storing meat and other items. Food stored in refrigeration must be kept covered. Make sure that all single serve items are facing upside down to prevent cross contamination. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
March 3
Atwal Gas and Food: 100
_____
Atwal Gas and Food Deli: 99
Make sure all single serve items are facing upside down to prevent cross contamination.
_____
Spring Inn Bar: 97
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Provide a covered receptacle in the ladies room.
_____
Spring Inn Bar Kitchen: 100
_____
Carniceria los Compadres: 93
Organize meat storage as follows: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts and have cloths in them. Clean and sanitize the magnet that holds the knives.
_____
Joe’s Market: 91
Please be sure to segregate all dented cans before they go onto the shelf and return cans for credit. Be sure to keep milk and eggs at least 6 inches above the floor. Clean the nozzles on the soda machine and under the individual dispensers. Get a hanger for the mop and avoid storing it in the mop bucket.
March 9
Arby’s at the Pilot Travel Center: 97
Make sure all single service items are facing upside down to prevent cross contamination. Clean under the soda dispenser. Discard waste water after mopping and hang the mop.
_____
Pilot Travel Center Snack Bar: 100
_____
A and I Hardware Sno Shack: 100
_____
Epic Night Club: 100
_____
Smith’s Food and Drug Center: 100
_____
Smith’s Food and Drug Center: 99
A leaky faucet was observed.
_____
Smith’s Food and Drug Center: 99
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
_____
Smith’s Food and Drug Store: 99
Please get a hanger for the mop.
_____
Desert Discount Liquor: 100
Food Service Establishment Inspections
Dec. 20, 2016
Best Western Restaurant: 95
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on some cold hold items. The operator voluntarily discarded the salsa container left out that was labeled, refrigerate after opening.
Dec. 23
Ogi Deli Restaurant: 100
Very clean operation and high concern for food safety. Staff was very knowledgeable about procedures to help keep the public safe. Keep up the good work.
Dec. 28
Ogi Deli Catering: 100
_____
Ruby Mountain Pizza Company Catering: 100
_____
CVS Pharmacy: 98
Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
_____
Our Store: 100
_____
Ruby Mountain Pizza Company: 100
Jan. 9
Fresh Fare Bistro: 100
Jan. 10
Mountain View Country Club Restaurant: 100
_____
Mountain View Country Club Bar: 100
_____
Mountain View Catering: 100
_____
Battle Mountain Raceway: 100
_____
Battle Mountain Raceway No. 2: 100
_____
Al Park Petroleum, Inc.: 98
Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
Jan. 18
The Lodge at Pine Valley: 100
Not in operation during inspection. All equipment is clean and there is no sign of animal infestation. All food has been removed. Contact the office when you decide to reopen.
_____
Lone Tree Remote Camps LLC: 100
Not in operation during inspection. All equipment is clean and there is no sign of animal infestation. All food has been removed. Contact the office when you decide to reopen.
_____
Spring Creek Fairway Community Center: 100
Feb. 27
Al Park Petroleum, Inc.: 98
Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
March 1
Cabo: 96
Please remove all equipment that is no longer in use from the storage room.
_____
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant: 100
Food Service Establishment Inspections
Nov. 1
Cee Gee’s Bar Kitchen: 89
The hand sink is not accessible for use by food handlers. Please leave the hand sink unobstructed at all times for easy access.
_____
Cee Gee’s Bar Saloon: 99
Set up wiping buckets properly and at the start of all shifts.
_____
City Club Bar: 100
_____
Nov. 2
Towne Place Suites by Marriott: 100
_____
9 Beans and a Burrito: 95
The rice and beans were found at temperatures 85 degrees F. All food items that are cooked in advance must be rapidly cooled in an ice bath from 135 degrees to 70 degrees F. within two hours. Then the food must be cooled to 41 degrees within 4 hours. The eggs found in the hot storage units must be stored at temperatures of 135 degrees F. or higher. Please utilize metal containers instead of plastic when cooling food to dissipate the heat rapidly.
_____
Quiznos: 93
Employees must either discard soups that are not consumed at the end of their shifts or properly implement a cooling protocol to minimize or avoid temperature abuse.
_____
Nov. 3
Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko: 100
_____
Cool Beans: 100
_____
Cool Beans Catering: 100
_____
Quiznos: 93
Employees must either discard soups that are not consumed at the end of their shifts or properly implement a cooling protocol
Nov. 4, 2017
Spring Creek Shell Market: 100
_____
La Unica Market: 100
_____
La Unica Tortilla and Pandoria Bakery: 98
His establishment currently added new food items to their menu. Potentially hazardous foods such as shrimp, beef and tacos are now being served and the operator must obtain a new permit from the health department. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
_____
Dotty’s Casino No. 35 Bar Kitchen: 100
_____
Dotty’s Casino No. 35 Bar: 100
_____
Domino’s Pizza – Spring Creek: 100
_____
Spring Creek Shell Snack Bar: 98
Increase cleaning of the ice machine. Please fix the sealing on the door.
_____
Nov. 5
Machi’s Restaurant: 100
_____
Machi’s Saloon and Grill Catering: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The flooring is not durable and not maintained in good repair.
_____
Machi’s Bar: 100
_____
Ramon Zugazaga Catering: 100
_____
Nov. 7
Pair-A-Dice Buffet: 100
_____
Pair-A-Dice Café: 94
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Please use time as a critical control measure to keep foods safe. The food items at the prep station had temperatures at around 48 degrees F. The items were discarded.
_____
Club 93 Inc. Warehouse: 99
_____
Barton’s Club 93 Keno Bar: 100
_____
Barton’s Club 93 Sports Bar: 100
_____
Country Store Market: 100
_____
Cactus Pete’s Canyon Cove Buffet: 100
_____
Cactus Pete’s Team Dining Room: 100
_____
Cactus Pete’s Pizza Hut Express: 100
_____
Nov. 8
Red Lion Inn and Casino Starbucks: 99
The ware washing machine must be primed three times before it is used to wash equipment. A sign is posted above the unit indicating what must be done.
_____
Red Lion Elko Chevron: 100
_____
Red Lion Casino Bar: 98
Please descale the ware washing machine. Please increase the cleaning frequency of the ice machine.
_____
Red Lion Inn and Casino Catering: 100
_____
Red Lion Inn Humboldt Room: 100
_____
Red Lion Inn Bakery: 100
_____
Red Lion Coffee Garden: 95
The dishwashing machine is not reaching adequate sanitizing temperature. The ceiling tiles in the food prep area were damaged from a water leak. No cross-contamination was observed. This establishment modified its standard operating procedures to enhance temperature control. The temperature of the food items in the buffet and food prep area are all logged into a record keeping system.
_____
Red Lion Inn Sports Bar: 95
The dishwashing machine is not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration.
_____
Red Lion Aspen’s Grill: 100
_____
Red Lion Aspen’s Bar: 100
_____
High Desert Lounge: 100
_____
Nov. 16, 2016
Elko Senior Activity Program: 100
_____
Kentucky Fried Chicken: 100
_____
High Discounts Liquor Dollar Market: 100
_____
Nov. 22
Dos Amigos Restaurant: 100
_____
Dos Amigos Catering: 100
_____
Dos Amigos Bar: 100
Nov. 27
Khoury’s Fresh Market Deli: 100
Ogi Deli opens downtown
ELKO – What happens when a business combines yummy ethnic and American food with the renovation of a 19th century downtown building? Pure magic.
Anamarie Lopategui bought Two Dames and a Deli two years ago when it was located on 11th Street. She renamed it Ogi Deli, which means bread in Basque. In 2016 she purchased the building located at 460 Commercial St. where Donuts N’ More used to reside and turned a diamond in the rough into a real gem.
“We took what was here and made it special,” said Lopategui.
The project was about a seven-month remodel which included ripping out the hung ceiling and tape-and-texture walls. What was revealed underneath is part of what makes this such a charming place. The original skylight was uncovered and old cloth and wool insulation was removed to expose brick walls.
Lopategui commissioned tables that are made from mostly local cottonwood, cedar, and cherry and created by local craftsmen. The tables are decorated with brands including the original P-Bench family brand.
Both Lopategui and her husband, who is co-owner, are first generation Basque Americans and they are proud of their heritage and the cuisine they grew up with.
“We strive to make sure that food is fresh,” said Lopategui. “We have a great staff who go above and beyond. We pride ourselves in our service.”
Recipes include some family traditions including piperade: red pepper, garlic and onion grilled in olive oil.
Some of the ingredients for their sandwiches and other dishes come from the Basque region in Spain and France, including two kinds of sheep milk cheese. Jamon serano is a big favorite.
Lopategui says she has developed a good following in the area and even has regular customers who regularly travel across country and stop to eat and say hello every time.
“Yelp has been our friend,” she said. “People have heard about us from Salt Lake and California.”
The restaurant is almost always hopping and on Wednesday at the time of this interview the kitchen was in a real whirlwind as the staff prepared 400 sandwiches for a mine-catering job.
“This is the absolute best place to work,” said Tami Evers, who was busy assembling and toasting subs.
Even as the owners and staff are settling into their new digs, changes are looming in the near future.
As the sign outside the building promotes, the restaurant will soon be a meeting place where people can sit and enjoy pintxos (tapas) along with Basque and Spanish wines and other drinks into the evening.
“We have a nice following of people who love Basque food,” said Lopategui.
Fresh Fare Bistro offers just what the name says
ELKO – Miguel Zamudio has been in the commercial food business since he was 13 years old. Now, with two successful local restaurants going strong, he is ready to offer the community a new location with fantastic food — with the emphasis on local.
“I am passionate about food,” said Zamudio. “I have learned a lot about sustainability, non-GMO choices and organic products.”
Zamudio recognizes the trend that food has come full circle, beginning with a history thousands of years old where people ate local, to mass farming and importing and back again.
Zamudio has contracted with local food producers to supply the restaurant with fresh meats, vegetables, eggs and other ingredients.
Besides using food grown or raised right here, the restaurant will also be offering only beers brewed in Northern Nevada, including their own brand, Fresh Fare IPA.
The way the beer is served differs from other area eateries in that Zamudio is selling the bubbly brew in large bottles, or growlers, made from recycled glass to either drink on site or take home. Once the beer is gone, a customer can bring the bottle back and have it refilled for the price of the beer.
Although the restaurant is styled with an emphasis on local foods and an organic trend, meat and potato eaters will not be disappointed. Some of the specialties will include cheeseburgers, pot roast, steak and eggs, and comfort foods like macaroni and cheese.
Along with the feel-good foods, diners will be happy to enjoy a family friendly atmosphere along with a wholesome meal.
Don’t feel like eating in? Zamudio is in the process of setting up to-go meals that can be picked up on the fly and he hopes to begin a delivery service in the near future.
Operational Manager Eriko Foshee pointed out that diners would enjoy homemade food whatever the entrée. She said there would be nearly 50 items for making specialty salads and sandwiches. Of course, the bread will be baked fresh daily.
“We can make any kind of salad or sandwich you want,” said Foshee.
The restaurant is almost ready to open and people can expect to try the custom recipes by mid or late January. Look for the big green and white sign in the shopping center next to Himiko.
“We pledge to always provide high quality ingredients,” Zamudio said.
The owner and manager are still looking for local food providers and interested suppliers should call for more information.
Zamudio is also the owner of Himiko and Sweet Barrel, located on the Great Basin College campus.
Food Service Establishment Inspections
September 13 – October 11, 2016
McDonald’s (Mountain City Hwy.): 99
A leaky drain was observed. Also, the ice machine was not drained to the floor sink. Please find a permanent solution so the machine will drain into the floor sink.
Al Park Conoco Market: 100
Mattie’s Bar and Grille—Bar: 97
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified. There is a large hole in the men’s restroom. The health permit as posted expired in 2013. Post the current permit.
Mattie’s Bar and Grille—Restaurant: 90
Recently cooked bacon was found in the hot holding bin at less than 135 degrees F. The machine was turned up higher to maintain the correct temperature. Cool food from 135 degrees F. to 70 degrees F. in two hours or less. Cool food from 70 degrees F. to 41 degrees F. in four hours or less for a total time not to exceed 6 hours. There was a large bin found in the walk-in refrigerator with an internal temperature of 180 degrees F. Do not store knives or other utensils in crevices between equipment.
Saddle Sore Bar and Grille: 98
The operator was re-using bottles to take orange juice and cranberry juice from larger containers to smaller. There was no written date of transfer. The ice scoop must be kept from falling into the ice. There is significant storage of personal food from the operator in the rest of the facility. Please ensure that this food is not served to the public.
Double Dice RV Park Bar and Grille – Bar: 99
Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster.
Double Dice RV park Bar and Grille – Restaurant: 99
Store single service containers so that when retrieved by staff the non food surface is the only surface touched.
Donuts N’ Mor: 97
Ultra pasteurized orange juice was found two days past pull date. Cut drains into floor sink under three compartment sink so as to provide at least two inches of clearance.
Donuts N’ Mor Catering: 95
Raw meat in plastic bags was stored in the same bin as ready to eat salami.
Luciano’s provides new gathering place with a Tuscan feel
ELKO – Luciano’s has a cozy new spot to enjoy appetizers and drinks with friends and family for the holiday season.
The restaurant is a popular eatery in Elko, frequented by locals and tourists alike. Besides a selection of pastas, scrumptious salmon and other hearty fare, the owners, Luc and Erin Gerber, have recently remodeled their bar area, creating a separate space with burnt sienna walls and European-themed decor.
Along with the special niche, the owners have created a specialized list of hors d’oevres and drinks that are seeing resurgence in the dining industry.
“We’re trying to revive classic cocktails like the sidecar, old-fashioned, and Manhattans,” said owner Erin Gerber.
Some of the new appetizers include the antipasta plate, crab cakes, mussels bianco, escargot pizzaiola, and artichoke and jalapeno dip.
The business also offers Wine Down Wednesdays providing patrons the opportunity to enjoy a new wine each week paired with beef sliders.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.