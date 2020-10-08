 Skip to main content
Pickling beets with Brayden, and other food fun
Pickling beets with Brayden, and other food fun

ELKO – Food traditions are prominent in many families. From Aunt Betty’s “Bean Bonanza” to Grandpa Ernie’s “Eggplant Extravaganza,” food combinations and the memories connected to them are handed down over time.

Some cooks love to preserve the history of food preparation and, at the same time, search for new delicacies to please the ever-changing family palate.

“I do a lot of internet searches for new recipes,” said Deb Bonetti. “In fact, I get emails from places like Kraft.”

An avid baker, Bonetti said none of her kids like to eat wheat anymore.

“They are doing ‘paleo’ all the time and other kids are doing ‘keto,’ and there is not a lot of bread with that. So, I am always looking for healthy stuff that they will eat with a lot of vegetables and meat. I just stumbled across that (cauliflower recipe) one day and everyone loved it. I made it last Saturday and it lasted about five minutes.”

Bonetti also loves cooking with a Dutch oven, and canning.

“I love to make sauerkraut,” she said.

Cooking is a big part of family life for Bonetti. Her son-in-law, Jon Karr, owns two restaurants in town – Dreez and The Blind Onion.

“Brayden, Jon and Audrey’s boy, grew his own garden this year,” Bonetti said. “We were hoping to enter his veggies in the fair. Well, that didn’t happen.”

Instead, Bonetti taught her grandson how to can pickled beets.

“I went over to his house and he had them all plucked from the garden, washed off and ready to go. My mom and dad grew a garden every year and their thing was to pickle beets.”

“He is definitely going to follow in Jon’s footsteps,” Bonetti said. “He has already said he wants to be a business owner. He loves going to work with his dad.”

Eating Out in Elko:

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

2 lbs. cauliflower

1 box cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 ½ cups Monterey Jack cheese, finely shredded

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

6 slices crispy, cooked bacon, coarsely chopped

¼ cup chopped, fresh chives (reserve 1 Tbsp. for the top)

salt and pepper to taste

Steam cauliflower until fork tender, approximately 10 minutes. Drain well. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl combine cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, garlic and onion powder. Mix until creamy and smooth. Gently stir in the cauliflower, ½ bacon and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon into a casserole dish and top with the remaining bacon Bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Top with the remaining chives and serve.

