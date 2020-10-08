Pickling beets with Brayden, and other food fun

ELKO – Food traditions are prominent in many families. From Aunt Betty’s “Bean Bonanza” to Grandpa Ernie’s “Eggplant Extravaganza,” food combinations and the memories connected to them are handed down over time.

Some cooks love to preserve the history of food preparation and, at the same time, search for new delicacies to please the ever-changing family palate.

“I do a lot of internet searches for new recipes,” said Deb Bonetti. “In fact, I get emails from places like Kraft.”

An avid baker, Bonetti said none of her kids like to eat wheat anymore.

“They are doing ‘paleo’ all the time and other kids are doing ‘keto,’ and there is not a lot of bread with that. So, I am always looking for healthy stuff that they will eat with a lot of vegetables and meat. I just stumbled across that (cauliflower recipe) one day and everyone loved it. I made it last Saturday and it lasted about five minutes.”

Bonetti also loves cooking with a Dutch oven, and canning.

“I love to make sauerkraut,” she said.