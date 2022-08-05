Pickup burns on road near South Fork

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the Jiggs Highway this week and a wildland fire in Ruby Valley.

The vehicle fire near South Fork on Wednesday also burned into adjacent wildland but was held to less than an eighth of an acre. When Elko County Fire Protection District’s Station 21 arrived on the scene the pickup was already completely in flames. Also involved in fighting the blaze were Ten Mile volunteers.

Wildland firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a blaze in Ruby Valley. It was contained at eight-tenths of an acre.

As the week drew to a close, the southern half of Elko County was in a flood watch along with central and southern Nevada.

The extended forecast calls for clearing on Sunday but more thunderstorms returning by mid-week.