 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pickup driver dies in collision with bus
0 comments
top story

Pickup driver dies in collision with bus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash

The driver of a Toyota pickup died Aug. 20 in a crash with a Coach USA bus near Winnemucca.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Aug. 20 when his pickup collided with a Coach USA bus on a highway about 25 miles east of Winnemucca.

The driver of the bus was transported to Humboldt General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two bus passengers were treated and released at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Randle Lawrence Durant, 71, was driving a Toyota Tundra south on State Route 789 when the crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. The bus was driving north.

NHP said for unknown reasons, Durant allowed his vehicle to cross the center line into the path of the bus.

“To avoid getting hit by the Tundra, the driver of the Coach bus steered it across the centerline and into the southbound travel lane. However, at the same time, the driver of the Tundra also traveled back into the southbound travel and struck the front of the Coach bus, nearly head-on,” NHP stated.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Duroy at 775-623-6511.

0 comments
0
1
1
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News