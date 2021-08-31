Pickup driver dies in collision with bus

ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Aug. 20 when his pickup collided with a Coach USA bus on a highway about 25 miles east of Winnemucca.

The driver of the bus was transported to Humboldt General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two bus passengers were treated and released at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Randle Lawrence Durant, 71, was driving a Toyota Tundra south on State Route 789 when the crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. The bus was driving north.

NHP said for unknown reasons, Durant allowed his vehicle to cross the center line into the path of the bus.

“To avoid getting hit by the Tundra, the driver of the Coach bus steered it across the centerline and into the southbound travel lane. However, at the same time, the driver of the Tundra also traveled back into the southbound travel and struck the front of the Coach bus, nearly head-on,” NHP stated.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Duroy at 775-623-6511.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0