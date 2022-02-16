Pill Box hires new pharmacist

ELKO – The Pill Box, owned by Roy and Connie Elsner, has recently hired a new pharmacist.

“I started a month or so ago,” said Camerin Passey. “Roy retired on Christmas Eve, so I started just after that.”

Passey is from Montpelier, Idaho, but his wife is from Spring Creek and has a lot of family here.

Passey received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and tackled a pharmacy and business degree at the same time from Idaho State University. He is a registered doctor of pharmacy.

“There was a discount on the credits if you did them all at one time,” Passey said about pursuing two degrees at once.

For the past few years Passey has been doing his own pharmacy fill-in service. He would come down to our area to visit family and one day dropped a resume off with the Pill Box.

“For a year I went back and forth so I would work a week at home and then drive down here and give him (Roy) a week off,” he said.

Life goes on, and Passey and his wife welcomed their fourth child into the world. He worked near home until this past November when the owners of the Pill Box called and asked if he wanted a full-time position.

“We went for it.”

Passey always liked the medical field, but could never see himself working as a surgeon.

He studied the systems of the body, chemistry and did a year of rotations in different settings during his pharmacological training.

“There are certain required rotations you have to hit in your last year,” Passey said. “Then there are a few you can pick. I did a business management rotation.”

Passey enjoys helping people and interacting with them.

“I feel this is what I have been driving for and I’m doing it.”

“We (at the Pill Box) like that we are able to help people right away,” Passey said. “At some places you might be waiting a couple hours or more. We try and get people help within 15 to 20 minutes and let them get on with their day.”

“Any time a patient is prescribed a new medication, we always print off the education forms, but we always take a few minutes to counsel them and answer questions or concerns. If something comes across from a doctor’s office that looks a little strange, we call and double check. We are the last step before the drug actually gets to the patient, so we want to make sure we do it right.”

I asked Passey what the advantages are for those of us who grew up and live in the United States compared to those in third world countries.

“We definitely have a lot of advantages as far as access to medical care and medicine in general,” Passey said. “Vaccinations are huge. We have so much evidence and proof that in some cases they eradicate disease. Vaccines are one of the biggest blessings. You just grow up as a kid and get your shots as a baby and you can’t even remember it.”

In his down time, Passey enjoys spending time with his family, travel and bow hunting in the fall.

“We’ve been doing that for a long time.”

