Pine Street house may have a buyer

Then, Dusty Shipp came forward with an offer to buy the house for $30,000.

Attorney Bob Wines told the council that saving the house would keep it on the tax rolls, and save the City the cost of demolition. Shipp would also pay any back taxes and have the sale closed within 30 days, he added.

Shipp said a new structure of similar design would be built, possibly on a new foundation.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the council he was concerned about the abatement being prolonged.

“You’ve had a lot of property owners in the neighborhood that have been negatively impacted,” he said. “We’ve had to send out the police twice over the last couple of weeks because we still have an attractive nuisance for vagrants to enter into the property.”

“I think I speak for the entire board when I say that I wanted to have this thing done in 2019,” said Mayor Reece Keener.

Council was unable to discuss the item further because it was not listed for action.

A formal request to amend the abatement order was received by the City on March 4, seeking a 30-day extension and allowance for “other abatement” methods.