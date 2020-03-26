Pine Street property under contract, house demolished

During a March 10 City Council meeting, it was brought to public attention that Dusty Shipp, owner of Braemar Construction, had made an offer to the attorney representing the case, Bob Wines, and the executor.

Shipp proposed buying the property for $30,000. This raised concerns among some city employees concerning the timeliness of demolition.

“We felt like there were some mixed feelings about allowing us to step in and do the work,” Shipp said. “What we did [is] we left that meeting and corresponded with the City about putting it back on the agenda for City Council and we were told that they would do that, but staff was going to recommend that they don’t allow us to purchase it and do what we wanted to do. We decided that if we got it torn down prior to the Council meeting, they couldn’t say much about it.”

“We got a purchase agreement in place which allowed us to go in and do the work,” Shipp said. “We fast-tracked everything so we could get it torn down on Tuesday prior to the next meeting. We felt like what we did was a better option for all parties.”

Shipp said neighbors were cheering them on as the structure came down. Neighbors had been complaining about the property for more than two years, saying it was a host to vagrants and illegal drug activity.