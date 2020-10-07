Pink masks for breast cancer awareness

ELKO — Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital are wearing pink face masks throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We wanted to find a way to show our support for those battling breast cancer while still taking all the necessary precautions against COVID-19,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer at NNRH. “Our diagnostic imaging department came up with the idea of buying hot pink masks for all staff members, and we jumped at the opportunity.”

According to Simpson, hospital personnel have been working diligently to ensure that coming in for a mammogram is a safe and comfortable experience, even during a global pandemic.

“We want women to know that it’s still safe to get a mammogram this year,” Simpson remarked. “Our housekeeping staff has been cleaning around the clock to ensure our facility is sanitary. And, of course, we’re observing physical distancing guidelines and mandatory masking for all appointments.”

The hospital recently upgraded to 3D mammogram technology, which Simpson stated is even more effective in detecting breast cancers early on and potentially saving lives.