Pinwheels in April

WELLS — April in Wells had pinwheels twirling in the wind to promote awareness for Prevention of Child Abuse.

For the 13th year, the Wells Family Resource Center is again reminding the community that April is for the Prevention of Child Abuse. The pinwheels are a reminder that not every child has a healthy and safe childhood, and this program works to end child abuse and neglect

Case Manager Willow Moore at the Resource Center organized the placement of 400 red and silver pinwheels outside or inside of 36 businesses and government agencies around town, to help promote awareness that all children deserve great childhoods. All through the month of April the pinwheels will be seen.

Through April, nominations are being accepted for someone in the community that has made a positive and long-lasting impact on a child or the children in Wells. Nominations are due April 30 and can be made online at www.wellsfamilyresourcecenter.org.

Besides the pinwheels, other activities at the Center for the month included a coloring contest with a winner picked from each age group and on April 13 blue balloons were released with the positive note of “I love myself.”