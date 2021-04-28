 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinwheels in April
0 comments

Pinwheels in April

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pinwheels for Prevention

Pinwheels for Prevention of Child Abuse spin outside the Boys and Girls Club in Wells.

 BETH WOODBURY

WELLS — April in Wells had pinwheels twirling in the wind to promote awareness for Prevention of Child Abuse.

For the 13th year, the Wells Family Resource Center is again reminding the community that April is for the Prevention of Child Abuse. The pinwheels are a reminder that not every child has a healthy and safe childhood, and this program works to end child abuse and neglect

Case Manager Willow Moore at the Resource Center organized the placement of 400 red and silver pinwheels outside or inside of 36 businesses and government agencies around town, to help promote awareness that all children deserve great childhoods. All through the month of April the pinwheels will be seen.

Through April, nominations are being accepted for someone in the community that has made a positive and long-lasting impact on a child or the children in Wells. Nominations are due April 30 and can be made online at www.wellsfamilyresourcecenter.org.

Besides the pinwheels, other activities at the Center for the month included a coloring contest with a winner picked from each age group and on April 13 blue balloons were released with the positive note of “I love myself.”

The Wells Family Resource Center has two programs for children ages 2 through 5: “early steps” for ages 2 and 3, and preschool for the 4- and 5-year-olds. The Center is a nonprofit agency funded by parent fees and grants. They also sponsor fund raising events that are supported and enjoyed by the community. The first one this year is a golf scramble scheduled for June 25.

Director Valerie Boyer said that other events are pending depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth Announcements
Local

Birth Announcements

Torie and Tyler Pope are the parents of a daughter, Tatum Judith Pope, born Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News