Pioneer Christmas at Trail Center

ELKO – Learn about female prospectors of the West and enjoy Pioneer Christmas at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout December. The following programs are free and open to everyone:

Dec. 1, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Flint, Steel and S’mores

Join Becky Stanton and learn how the mountain men created campfires with flint and steel. Following the program, enjoy making s’mores around a crackling fire. Ingredients for s’mores provided, while supplies last.

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Pioneer Christmas for Kids

Pioneer Christmas for Kids is the Trail Center’s annual holiday celebration. Create a reindeer ornament, design your own Christmas cards, and make other holiday arts and crafts. Southwind will play live holiday music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit FISH (Friends in Service Helping) and families of Elko County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 14, 10 a.m.: ‘No Women Need Apply’: Women Doctors of the West