Pizza Barn supports EHS music students on Dec. 1

ELKO – Looking for a way to support Elko High School musicians?
On Dec. 1, Pizza Barn is donating 20% of each pizza and sandwich purchased that day, with the proceeds going to the Elko High School Strings Orchestra.
Money raised will be used to purchase strings, rosins, cello doughnuts, music books, sheet music, shoulder rests, student software and more, said Strings Director Rod Royce.
Royce said he felt “indebted” to Pizza Barn owner Lane Diedrichsen for his fundraising idea and his involvement in the EHS strings program for four years between 2013 and 2016.
“Lane is a former teacher who understands the difficulties we face in the education community today,” Royce explained. “He is also passionate, so passionate about his Elko community. He participates in the Elko Rotary Club and more to help out our Elko County School District programs.”
“And I know he just enjoys sharing his pizza with our community,” Royce added.
He also thanked other teachers and strings supporters for their assistance this year, including Laurie Steflik, Valarie Gleeson and Kathy Reyes.
Additionally, he thanked Elko Community Orchestra founders Bob and Kathy Colbert, the ECO’s contributors Lorena Moren and Layla Lyon, and former EHS Band Director Walt Lovell, who composed “Red River Valley” for the EHS strings orchestra this year.
According to Royce, the school year has been a different one for the EHS strings orchestra, which is composed of students studying the violin, viola, cello, bass and piano.
This year, Elko High School had 20 students enrolled in the orchestra and 22 at Adobe Middle School. The sixth-grade band at Flag View was put on hold.
With students taking classes virtually the first four months of the school year, Royce said he is planning in-person lessons should class resume on-campus on Jan.4. He has posted lessons and materials online so students can work independently, which “is not preferred, but it is safe during this time.”
“I want to have my students on campus, and I am aware of the procedures needed to keep students safe in class with smaller numbers,” he said. “I can schedule days for the students to come in, and the students must make the initiative to come in.”
Three cohorts of students will attend classes one day a week per cohort with virtual attendance the other days.
Although students can play music from their Chromebooks, Royce said he was looking forward to the hybrid module on Jan. 4 “to see students on campus again.”
“What really motivates students is the social interaction with music, and then making music together,” he explained. “I am working to motivate students to come back to campus as a way to talk and for students to interact again safely.”
With live performances before an audience also on hold during the pandemic, Royce said virtual concerts could be scheduled next semester, provided students have enough rehearsal time to prepare for it.
To learn more about the fundraiser, contact Rod Royce at rroyce@ecsdnv.net.
