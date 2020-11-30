Pizza Barn supports EHS music students on Dec. 1

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Royce, the school year has been a different one for the EHS strings orchestra, which is composed of students studying the violin, viola, cello, bass and piano.

This year, Elko High School had 20 students enrolled in the orchestra and 22 at Adobe Middle School. The sixth-grade band at Flag View was put on hold.

With students taking classes virtually the first four months of the school year, Royce said he is planning in-person lessons should class resume on-campus on Jan.4. He has posted lessons and materials online so students can work independently, which “is not preferred, but it is safe during this time.”

“I want to have my students on campus, and I am aware of the procedures needed to keep students safe in class with smaller numbers,” he said. “I can schedule days for the students to come in, and the students must make the initiative to come in.”

Three cohorts of students will attend classes one day a week per cohort with virtual attendance the other days.

Although students can play music from their Chromebooks, Royce said he was looking forward to the hybrid module on Jan. 4 “to see students on campus again.”