ELKO – The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for Interstate 80 lane closures in the Carlin area April 24-27 for annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels.

The annual cleaning of the tunnels is scheduled during daylight hours. Only one direction of travel will be diverted at a time, with traffic detoured through Carlin Canyon or the opposing direction interstate tunnel. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be available for travel during the detours.

The speed limit on I-80 will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Additionally, the speed limit through the Carlin Canyon will be reduced to 35 mph in both directions.

For traveler safety, flaggers, signs and barrier rail will help detour traffic around the work zone. Motorists are asked to obey traffic controls and drive at posted speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Nevada road construction information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing 511 or 775-888-7000.

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS

-- Always buckle up.

-- Watch for and follow all warning, closure and construction detour signs.

-- Pay attention and minimize distractions.

-- Always slow to posted work zone speed limits.

-- Keep consistent with traffic flow.

-- Keep a safe distance from cars ahead, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers.

-- Remain calm. Remember that work zones are not there to inconvenience you -- they are necessary to improve the roadway.

-- Plan ahead and give yourself time to reach your destination. Simply dial ‘511’ or log onto nvroads.com before driving for Nevada highway conditions.