Plan now for Back-to-school vaccines

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s busy parents often make appointments for their children’s back-to-school vaccines in July or August, but with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 12 years and older, the Nevada State Immunization Program encourages families to schedule their children‘s vaccination appointments now. “The authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids 12 and older is a great step for the health of our communities and we know it will provide protection for our students, teachers, school personnel and families as in-person education ramps up,” said Karissa Loper, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness. “Additionally, we know this past year has been tough on families and many children may be overdue for routine vaccines. Now is the time to check with your health care provider and get caught up. Don’t wait, vaccinate!”