ELKO – A small plane made an emergency landing near Elko early Thursday morning.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Lupine Street in Kittridge Canyon at 6:19 a.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies found the small two-seat aircraft had landed on the roadway,” the report said.

“The aircraft had a mechanical failure and needed to make an emergency landing. The pilot was able to safely land the plane and was uninjured in the process.”