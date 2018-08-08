ELKO – City staff will be arranging a public workshop on updating the subdivision code to give builders, developers, real estate agents, engineers and architects a chance to be involved — a step that may resolve issues over performance bonds.
Public comments at the Elko Planning Commission meeting Aug. 7 favored a workshop after Planner Cathy Laughlin said the initiation of the effort to repeal and replace the subdivision code is only the beginning.
“We have to start somewhere. Nothing is set in ink,” she said.
Laughlin said the proposed updates don’t change the performance bond requirements from the current code, but she said that “there’s also been misconceptions about performance guarantees.”
The bonding issue became controversial because there were times when city staff didn’t follow the code, so developers didn’t post full assurances for a subdivision. When the city enforced the code, developers thought the city changed policy.
Robert Capps of Capps Homes told the commission he is taking the proposed code changes seriously and can appreciate the city’s concerns about a 100 percent surety, so the city doesn’t “get stuck with something,” but he said the performance bond is a “big, big deal.”
City Attorney Dave Stanton said a workshop would be a good way to work with everybody.
State statutes allow cities to require 100 percent guarantees, but they don’t require them, he said. Stanton cautioned, however, that the only options in case of problems without bonding is to hold up a project or go to court.
“That’s lengthy, expensive and unpredictable,” he said.
Stanton said developers have asked about getting cash back for a portion of the work that is completed to give them more cash for the project, and “this seems like a reasonable way to do it.”
The commission also dealt with the issue of whether to table the initiation process for overhauling the subdivision code or continue the revisions while awaiting the workshop. The public and staff agreed the workshop should be held after the Labor Day holiday.
Realtor Bert Gurr said those in the building business only knew four days ago the code was coming up, so “we were just handed a fire hose with water to drink. Bonding is a big deal, the biggest issue …. I think the best way is to table this and have a task force appointed.”
“Just table it and have the much-needed workshop. To me this is a no-brainer,” said Marcy Logsden, a candidate for mayor.
Tabling the initiation process would freeze action, according to Stanton.
City Manager Curtis Calder said the current subdivision code will be enforced until the proposed changes are adopted, and the code calls for full bonding at this point. Tabling could delay any potential changes.
Catherine Wines, an architect, asked that the commission to “slow down. Let us catch up to you.”
The commission’s vote on requesting the workshop also continued the initiation process for the revised code. Commission member Stefan Beck cast the lone no vote, saying he felt the matter should be tabled in answer to public concerns.
“There is too much of a disconnect,” he said.
Beck also asked staff if they could prepare an executive summary, so everyone could better understand the proposed code changes.
Former Elko County Commissioner Sheri Eklund-Brown, a real estate agent, was critical of the city staff’s procedure in moving toward the subdivision code update.
“The thing that bothered me the most is the lack of desire to involve the public. We’ve got all these stakeholders in the room,” she said, urging the commission to listen. “That’s their future, their occupations you are tampering with.”
Laughlin said developers hadn’t been engaged to this point because “that is the next step.”
Realtor Dusty Shipp said the current code requiring a guarantee for the engineer’s cost estimate of a subdivision based on prevailing wage meant the performance agreement for 26 lots is now at $2.3 million. He was referring to Humboldt Hills Subdivision.
“That’s really about double what it should be,” he said.
Shipp said he didn’t see that developing a subdivision on private land had that much impact on the city, and he thought a “pay as you go” performance guarantee would be more doable.
The initiation going forward is to amend Title 3, Chapter 3, of the Elko City Code entitled Subdivisions.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson urged anyone with questions about the subdivision code to forward them to Laughlin.
The proposed code would call for a performance and maintenance guarantee instead of simply a performance guarantee, and Laughlin outlined a few other terminology changes to meet state statutes.
Another change would allow 45 days to get a preliminary plat on the agenda, rather than 21 days.
