ELKO – Bonding requirements in the City of Elko’s subdivision code have been sparking controversy and drawing the attention of local developers, builders and real estate agents.
The Elko Planning Commission is scheduled to decide Aug. 7 whether to repeal and replace the code’s third chapter, which includes the bonding requirements for subdivision developers.
Questions came up in April when the city council approved a subdivision plat for Tower Hill after a long discussion and a compromise regarding the performance guarantee from developer Jordanelle Third Mortgage Ltd.
Jordanelle’s attorney, Katie McConnell, maintained the city’s interpretation of the city’s code had changed.
Assistant Elko City Manager Scott Wilkinson said the proposed update doesn’t change the bonding requirements, which are that the “developer posts the full amount of the engineer’s estimate for the cost of required improvements of a subdivision.” In other words, 100 percent.
“What we’re attempting to do is basically update the code, clarifying any ambiguity” and being sure the code fits with state and federal regulations, he said. “We haven’t had any direction to radically update the code.”
Developers, builders and real estate agents are worried about what the update may mean to them.
“I am going to attend (the meeting). A lot of the private development community has an eye open on the potential overhaul,” broker James Winer of Coldwell Bank Algerio/ Q Team Realty said on Aug. 6.
“Seldom is an overhaul user-friendly, so we are all wondering what will happen,” he said.
Winer said he believes that even though the bonding requirements have been on the books, developers feel that “city staff just came up with the changes,” and he is concerned that in the current housing market anything that impacts housing could hurt the city.
Already housing prices within the city have gone up 14.2 percent in the seven months since Jan. 1, and “that is quite a jump, so demand is higher than supply,” Winer said. Any changes to code that would add costs to housing worry him. The national growth rate in housing prices is 3 to 5 percent.
Wilkinson said there has been mismanagement that allowed subdivisions to be developed without posting the full bond, but that wasn’t a tradition. The recently approved Autumn Colors Phase 5 Subdivision posted the full amount, for example.
He said there has been misinformation, but the city’s code is standard across Nevada, including in Reno, Sparks and Boulder City.
One issue that has been brought up at council meetings is that the developers are the ones taking the risk, since the subdivision work is on private property. A developer later has the subdivision certified and brings it to the city for final acceptance.
“The city is at risk,” Wilkinson said, explaining that a developer is putting in utilities that will be dedicated and become public utilities.
All property falls under the rules and regulations of its jurisdiction, Wilkinson said.
Winer said he also is worried that a “perfect storm” is developing in Elko with the shortage of lumber because of tariffs on Canada, a shortage of housing construction workers, and the potential of subdivision code changes that could impact housing prices or lead a developer to pull out of town.
The planning commission meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Elko City Hall.
