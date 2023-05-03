ELKO – Elko city planners are recommending concrete medians be installed at Silver and West Main streets for traffic safety ahead of the local charter school moving to property at the intersection.

Their decision this week is at odds with recommendations from both the police and fire chief, who preferred a traffic signal light instead. The approximately $1 million cost of a signal would be the responsibility of the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement.

Three extensive traffic impact studies were done by Hales Engineering of Lehi, Utah. They indicated the charter school would produce about a 5% increase in traffic during the early morning and afternoon hours when students are dropped off and picked up.

In reviewing the plans, Police Chief Ty Trouten called the plan to install medians “problematic.”

“That is a major arterial route for Elko, and has a lot of vehicle crashes as it is now,” he wrote, adding that any crashes would likely halt traffic in one direction if medians are in the way.

Fire Chief James Johnston also recommended a traffic signal, saying medians could delay fire trucks.

“This is precious time wasted and we cannot allow this to occur. In our industry, seconds can mean life or death in fire situations,” he wrote.

Planning commissioners unanimously recommended the median proposal under the school's conditional use permit.

Commission Chairman Jeff Dalling pointed out that a traffic light was not required when Adobe Middle School was constructed several blocks to the north. He said concrete medians preventing left turns onto Silver would better meet traffic safety needs at the charter school.

“It’s not a perfect situation but at the end of the day you can’t pass a $1 million bill onto [the school],” Dalling said. “What is the City’s job? To provide protection and infrastructure.”