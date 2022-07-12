Planners OK permit for Angel Park Apartments

ELKO – City planners have approved a conditional use permit for a 36-unit apartment complex on West Sage Street, behind the Family Dollar/Aaron’s mini-mall.

The permit for Angel Park Apartments was requested by Doug Bailey’s Kado Properties LLC on behalf of Bountiful OB-GYN Profit Sharing.

Three apartment buildings, each having three stories, will be built on 1.7 acres of property zoned for general commercial use. The land is adjacent to a driveway with use shared by the shopping mall.

Planning commissioners on July 5 discussed concerns about parking spaces and the shared driveway, as well as the adequacy of trash dumpsters planned in the complex. A storm drain leads through the property to Mountain City Highway.

The land sits below a residential area on Dotta Drive, but the elevation difference is so extreme that city planning staff did not see any reason to require a screen wall around the apartments.

Bailey’s Elko West Properties LLC also has received approval to build a 107-unit apartment complex above Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, consisting of nine three-story buildings.