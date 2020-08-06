Planning Commission denies conditional use permit for Acton of the Rubies

ELKO – City Planning Commissioners denied a conditional use permit for Angie Heguy to relocate Acton of the Rubies, a nonprofit educational entity, to a residence at 675 W. Birch St.
During the Tuesday meeting numerous comments were heard from concerned neighbors.
Resident Liza Bowman asked what the requirements would be for sidewalks for the children’s safety enrolled in the school. Currently, there are no sidewalks on that side of the street. She was also concerned about estimated enrollment and maximum occupancy load for the location.
Laurie Lesbo said her family has lived on nearby Dotta Drive for 55 years. She mentioned the blind curve near the residence which might pose a problem.
Roseann Carpenter, a 65-year resident on Dotta Drive, asked via written correspondence why residents were not notified about the conditional use permit. She also expressed concerns with drug use because the neighborhood is near Angel Park.
Some asked why Heguy did not purchase a commercial piece of property on which to establish the school. Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin explained that Heguy was asking for “conditional use” not commercial use. She stated that the city did have a number of conditions which would have to be met should the decision pass.
Heguy spoke in defense of her plans saying there would be minimal impact on the neighborhood.
“Many of those children live in or around the neighborhood,” she said. After much deliberation, members of the Planning Commission voted to deny the permit.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said the applicant can appeal the decision to the Elko City Council.
—
Elko High School Class of 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.