Planning Commission denies conditional use permit for Acton of the Rubies

ELKO – City Planning Commissioners denied a conditional use permit for Angie Heguy to relocate Acton of the Rubies, a nonprofit educational entity, to a residence at 675 W. Birch St.

During the Tuesday meeting numerous comments were heard from concerned neighbors.

Resident Liza Bowman asked what the requirements would be for sidewalks for the children’s safety enrolled in the school. Currently, there are no sidewalks on that side of the street. She was also concerned about estimated enrollment and maximum occupancy load for the location.

Laurie Lesbo said her family has lived on nearby Dotta Drive for 55 years. She mentioned the blind curve near the residence which might pose a problem.

Roseann Carpenter, a 65-year resident on Dotta Drive, asked via written correspondence why residents were not notified about the conditional use permit. She also expressed concerns with drug use because the neighborhood is near Angel Park.