Plans for Vitality Women’s Residence in Elko move forward

ELKO -- Vitality Center is another step closer to having a new women’s residence.

Elko City Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4, conditionally approved a conditional use permit for a new Vitality Unlimited Women’s Residence on Southside Drive.

Vitality Unlimited CEO Ester Quilici told the planning commissioners that the nonprofit has operated transitional living in Elko since 1984. It has been affiliated with Vitality Center, which is a substance abuse residential treatment center. She called the new women’s residence “a legacy project.”

“The house in which we’re operating now, which we’ve been in since the early ‘90s, is just antiquated,” she said. The property has been vacant since 2016, when a fire destroyed the previous building on the land.

The women’s residence will have up to 10 residents at a time.

Vitality plans to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the city to help pay for a major portion of this new building.

“This is the future for this women’s program. It has served years of families, and I say families because if you treat the women, you help treat the families for a healthier future,” Quilici said.

The residence will not have a lot of traffic because Vitality doesn’t allow the program participants to drive their vehicles to the residence. Vitality staff transport the women back and forth from Vitality Center.

“So, you’ll have one van in and one van out once a day,” Quilici said. “On weekends they’re home on Sundays. They’re never allowed to be unsupervised. We always have awake staff 24/7 when they’re in the house.”

Quilici said they “are good neighbors,” and Vitality hopes the new residence “will be in service for many, many years.”

“It’s needed,” she said. “Alcohol and drug issues are a continuous problem in the state of Nevada and these women get optimum services including mental health services. I wish you would recommend this tonight, and we can get started on it tomorrow.”

The only public comment came from Karen Cruson, who has a dental office that will be next to the women’s residence.

“I appreciate Ms. Quilici, you, explaining more about the situation. My concern was traffic because people come whipping around that corner pretty fast,” Cruson said.

The property has frontage off Lamoille Highway, but it will only be accessed through Southside Drive.

This property has frontage on Southside Drive and Lamoille Highway and according to city code would require curb, gutter, and sidewalk along all street frontages, stated city staff. However, the Nevada Department of Transportation does not want curb, gutter, or sidewalk along their road -- Lamoille Highway. City staff said Vitality will have to request a waiver from Elko City Council concerning the requirement.

City Planning Commission Chair Jeff Dalling suggested that the commission recommend to the City Council to grant the waiver.

“We need a Vitality Center,” said Dalling. “I’ve never seen any problems with the other one, and I think a big telling is that nobody, no residents, are here to complain. So that’s a big one for me.”

The other planning commissioners agreed.

“I take my hat off to Vitality Center,” said Planning Commissioner Stefan Beck. “The resources are not nearly what they were or what they should be. You make such a difference. You have such a positive impact on people that have issues. If you can fix them right then, it makes a huge difference. I think one of the problems we have in this country is that no one recognizes that. You can be homeless because you have a problem. That doesn’t mean you are a bad person. … It really is an important thing that you guys do, and I think a lot of people recognize that, so thank you.”

Quilici thanked the commissioners for their endorsements. She reinforced to those in attendance that Vitality is “a good neighbor.”

“You will not have any problems, in fact I think you’ll welcome us,” she said. “The house will be maintained well. It is nicely designed, and I think it will be well built. There’s kind of a hole in the neighborhood, and this house will fill up that hole in the neighborhood.”

Quilici’s only regret was the amount of concrete parking that is required for the project.

“It’s too bad that some of this couldn’t be waived,” she said. “Why, because this is a home. What you do is you try, and you give these women a home in which to live, and you begin to change them inside and outside.”