Plans progress for carbon-neutral lithium project

Lithium Americas hopes to begin construction on Thacker Pass in early 2021.

According to Lithium Americas, the proposed Thacker Pass mining and metallurgical process is being designed to achieve or exceed carbon-neutral scope 1 emissions status as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The low carbon footprint is expected partially due to the unique nature of the ore, which requires low energy to extract, beneficiate and process. Also, the process is being designed so heat from the exothermic process will be captured to generate carbon-free electricity and steam. The cogeneration facility is expected to provide enough electricity to operate the plant and mine with the potential for excess electricity to be sold to the grid. Carbon-free steam is expected to be used in the plant.

Also, solar power generation and electric trucks are being evaluated to further reduce carbon emissions beyond Scope 1.