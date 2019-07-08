{{featured_button_text}}
Road work

ELKO—Pleasant Valley Road in Spring Creek was closed Monday as a paving project gets started. Elko County Road Supervisor Terry Lister said the gravel road will be reconstructed and paved. The crews will also realign the drainage and put in new culverts. About a mile and a half of the road will be paved, from Lamoille Highway 227 to Palace Parkway.

The road construction project has been contracted to Remington Construction of Elko. Lister said the project was budgeted at about $1.4 million and the bid came in at about $1.2 million.

The road will be closed to all traffic until the project is completed around Labor Day weekend. Signs will direct traffic to detours.

