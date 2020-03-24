Podcaster plans 'Virtual Business Summit'

Pratt said brick-and-mortar businesses don’t always use the power of video in their marketing.

“I want to give back so they can get some practice,” Pratt said. “It’s a free challenge that takes them through seven days of going from video ‘newbie’ to being confident, having a plan for their video and not rambling.”

“I use the idea of a restaurant,” Pratt said. “Can you take us in your kitchen and show us how your chefs prepare a meal, because when this is over they are not going to stop coming to you, they are going to want more. Their mouths are savoring as they are watching this.”

Pratt said there are so many ways to “show up” right now. On one of her Facebook videos she talks about the origin story, the behind the scenes story, and the story of how business owners change someone’s life.

Pratt gives the example of a friend in Texas who owns a newspaper and bookstore.

“My friend Callie (Metler-Smith) did a behind the scenes (video) and said ‘If you like anything you see on this video you can call us and we can bring it to the curb for you, or you can order online,’” Pratt said.