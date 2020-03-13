Poetry Out Loud finals canceled

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals, scheduled for Saturday at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, has been canceled by the Nevada Arts Council as a precautionary step in the coronavirus crisis.

The 15th annual event was to feature the top six poets from Nevada high schools competing for the chance to represent the state at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April in Washington, D.C.

Elko High School senior Chilz Negrete was one of the six students selected for the state finals.

Nevada Arts Council Executive Director Tony Manfredi said an alternative competition involving the students performing their poems via video is being considered to determine the state champion. A final decision will be made in the days ahead.

