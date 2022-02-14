Poetry Out Loud winner advances to state

ELKO – Three Elko High School students placed in the Poetry Out Loud district competition.

Gaby McAnany took first place with poems “The Albatross” and “Stanzas." She will advance to the state competition next month.

Dalyla Gaytan took second after reciting “Kitchen Fable” and "Spanglish." Kara Nicola took third with her recitations of “Key to the Dollar Store” and “Burning in the Rain.”

The students competed against four other Elko High School students on Jan. 13. Competitors from Wells and Spring Creek high schools were unable to travel for the event.

Meggan Voth, coordinator for Poetry Out Loud and EHS English teacher, said she learned everything from Kelly Moon, who served as coordinator for many years, and hosted workshops for students this year.

“The difference was noticeable after she worked with them,” Voth said. “I’m really glad that she made herself as a resource for us.”

Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, students had to record themselves reciting their poems, Voth recalled. Digital judging packets were sent to judges who judged remotely.

After the state competition in March, the national competition is set for May.

Voth said students involved in Poetry Out Loud usually begin as freshmen to hone their skills in memorization and become comfortable speaking in front of an audience before participating in competitions.

“Students are able to increase and build in public speaking skills, which is invaluable,” she said. “The only way to get better at speaking in public is speaking in public.”

The process of memorizing poems “gives them a level of skill and confidence that you don’t get from simply getting up and giving a speech.”

It also fosters an appreciation for literature, poetry and figurative language from students who are involved in Poetry Out Loud, Voth added.

“I think sometimes our instinct is to shy away from studying poetry because it’s difficult. However, like all things that are difficult, there’s value in it,” Voth explained.

It also improves students’ academic skills, “as well as their ability to think figuratively, which is what you need when it comes to creative problem solving,” she continued.

“Poetry is much more than just rhyming or flowy words. It’s about understanding deeper meanings and you can’t get that unless you spend time with it.”

