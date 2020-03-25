Police caution public on social media comments

With the current COVID-19 Pandemic, we are living in challenging and stressful times. Many people use social media outlets, such as Facebook, to communicate with family and friends and search for information about current events. Unfortunately, many people also use social media as a platform for hyperbole and information that is often incomplete or inaccurate. Others use social media as a vassal to post outrageous, insensitive and threatening information.

Over the past two days, Elko Police Department personnel have investigated multiple posts involving incidents that have allegedly occurred in the city and were posted by third party individuals. In addition, officers have investigated at least one post that was threatening and intimidating to the community.

The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that not everything posted on Facebook or other social media outlets is true and accurate. Community members should evaluate what they read on social media with a healthy dose of caution and skepticism.

Our officers and civilian staff take their duties seriously and strive to protect and serve our community. During unusual times, such as this, the Elko Police Department seeks help from the community in disseminating accurate and timely information, while minimizing inflammatory and inaccurate information.

Anyone who is a victim of a crime should call dispatch at 775-777-7300 or dial 911 for an emergency. Together, our community will come through the COVID-19 crisis.

