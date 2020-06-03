Police chief addresses rumors of rioting

ELKO – The Elko Police Department is prepared for potential threats of rioting in light of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten addressed concerns from residents posted on social media and phone calls received by the department in recent days concerning rioters coming to Elko.
“At this time, we have received no credible information concerning riots in Elko,” Trouten stated on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “We are being extremely vigilant in looking for potential threats that either come into or pass through our area.”
The department is prepared for potential threats and has contacted other law enforcement agencies to coordinate resources in the area and provide support for other jurisdictions in the event of problems.
“We are being extremely vigilant in looking for potential threats that either come into or pass through our area. Previously identified people were observed, and in some instances, we have had conversations with them as they stopped in Elko.”
Trouten said there is a clear distinction “between a lawful and peaceful protest, and [we] support all persons and groups exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and protest (and all of their other constitutional rights).”
“On the other hand, riots are criminal in nature, and will not be tolerated. Persons committing crime will be arrested,” Trouten wrote.
However, the department has “witnessed an especially great deal of support from our community over the last few days.”
Trouten thanked the community on behalf of department during “these trying times with the COVID-19 issues, quickly followed by riots in other cities.”
“Thank you for your support of our officers and our community …. This support means a great deal to us, and during trying times sustains us in our commitment to serve you.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.