Police chief addresses rumors of rioting

ELKO – The Elko Police Department is prepared for potential threats of rioting in light of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten addressed concerns from residents posted on social media and phone calls received by the department in recent days concerning rioters coming to Elko.

“At this time, we have received no credible information concerning riots in Elko,” Trouten stated on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “We are being extremely vigilant in looking for potential threats that either come into or pass through our area.”

The department is prepared for potential threats and has contacted other law enforcement agencies to coordinate resources in the area and provide support for other jurisdictions in the event of problems.

