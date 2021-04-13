Police honor local residents for their service

ELKO – Two Elko residents have been recognized for acting quickly and assisting police during emergency situations.

“We like to recognize the citizens that really make a huge difference or that go above and beyond,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.

Citizen Service medals were presented to Juvenal Rivera and Crystal Cuilla on April 13.

Rivera helped during what could have been a dangerous situation at a shopping mall.

“On Oct. 17, 2020, officers were dispatched to the Elko Junction Shopping Center on report of an active shooter,” Trouten said.

Rivera, assistant facility manager for Elko Junction, said he helped keep people away from the police.

Trouten said the shooting report later turned out to be false, but Rivera “would have placed himself in harm’s way to assist officers in a dynamic and dangerous situation” if there had been an actual active shooter.

Rivera assisted in directing traffic as officers evacuated the center.