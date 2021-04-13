Police honor local residents for their service

ELKO – Two Elko residents have been recognized for acting quickly and assisting police during emergency situations.
“We like to recognize the citizens that really make a huge difference or that go above and beyond,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.
Citizen Service medals were presented to Juvenal Rivera and Crystal Cuilla on April 13.
Rivera helped during what could have been a dangerous situation at a shopping mall.
“On Oct. 17, 2020, officers were dispatched to the Elko Junction Shopping Center on report of an active shooter,” Trouten said.
Rivera, assistant facility manager for Elko Junction, said he helped keep people away from the police.
Trouten said the shooting report later turned out to be false, but Rivera “would have placed himself in harm’s way to assist officers in a dynamic and dangerous situation” if there had been an actual active shooter.
Rivera assisted in directing traffic as officers evacuated the center.
“As it was, Mr. Rivera had to endure at least one belligerent citizen who seemed unimpressed by the potential danger of the situation,” Trouten said. “The review board felt that Mr. Rivera performed an act of exemplary service by willingly placing himself in what everyone believed to be, at the time, a hazardous situation. We wanted to recognize him for those actions.”
“God bless everyone,” Rivera said. “Stay safe out there. My wife is going to love me for this!”
Cuilla said she was surprised to learn about her recognition.
“On May 11, 2020, EP officers were dispatched to the Cypress Apartments on report of an auto burglary which just occurred,” Trouten said. “Miss Cuilla, an employee of the complex, learned what occurred and offered to assist with video surveillance. Miss Cuilla followed up two different times and provided evidence that helped officers identify the suspect and make an arrest of a person who had committed multiple burglaries.”
Trouten said the board felt that Cuilla “provided an exemplary service in accordance with our goals and objectives and we want to recognize you for that.”
The presentations followed an announcement last month of officer service awards.
The department recognized Detective Cassie Wyllie as the 2019 Officer of the Year and Officer Dean Pinkham as 2019 Rookie of the Year.
Police medals went to Wyllie, Det. Sgt. Bryan Drake and Detective Mike Marschowsky.
The department also handed out 18 Exemplary Performance awards.
