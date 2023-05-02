ELKO – Police have released the identity of the man who was struck and killed Friday while walking along railroad tracks near Elko’s transient camp.

Dwayne Jaramillo, 47, was struck shortly before 5 p.m. and died at the scene.

“Based on our investigation this appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected,” stated the Elko Police Department.

Police said the conductor believed that Jaramillo might have been listening to music, or had been distracted, because as the westbound train approached he crossed in front of the train and was struck.

“It is important to remember that trains can be nearly silent when in motion. Only cross railroad tracks at designated areas and look both ways before crossing,” advised the EPD.