ELKO – Police have released the identities of two people found dead in a hotel room last Friday.
Sabin Noel Smith, 60, and Melisa Ann Phillips, 55, are both from Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Police were called to the Red Lion at about 1 p.m. Sept. 27 after a maid tried to enter their hotel room and found their bodies lying next to the door.
“Preliminary investigation indicates controlled substances may have been a contributing factor” in their deaths, said Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
Police are still awaiting the results of autopsies and toxicology tests from the Washoe Crime Lab.
