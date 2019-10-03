{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

ELKO – Police have released the identities of two people found dead in a hotel room last Friday.

Sabin Noel Smith, 60, and Melisa Ann Phillips, 55, are both from Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Police were called to the Red Lion at about 1 p.m. Sept. 27 after a maid tried to enter their hotel room and found their bodies lying next to the door.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“Preliminary investigation indicates controlled substances may have been a contributing factor” in their deaths, said Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

Police are still awaiting the results of autopsies and toxicology tests from the Washoe Crime Lab.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
3
4
1

Tags

Load comments