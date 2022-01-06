Police issue reminder on Nevada firearms sales law

ELKO – City police are reminding residents that Nevada law requires firearm purchases from a private party to be run through a licensed dealer.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Elko Police Department reported that a resident recently asked police to run a serial number on a firearm they purchased from a private party, to determine if the gun had been stolen.

“The citizen was unaware that as of January 2020, it is illegal to purchase a firearm from a private party without running the transaction through a licensed firearms dealer under Nevada Law,” stated police.

Transactions must be run through a licensed dealer and a background check is required with the following exceptions:

-- Transactions by or to a law enforcement agency

-- A sale or transfer by or to a peace officer, security guard entitled to carry a gun under Nevada gun regulations, military member, or federal official, to the extent the individual is acting within the scope of employment and official duties

-- A sale or transfer of an antique firearm, as defined in federal law

-- A transaction between immediate family members, defined in the law as spouses, domestic partners, and individuals related by whole or half blood, adoption, or step-relation as parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews

-- A transfer by an executor, administrator, trustee, or personal representative of an estate or trust by operation of law following the death of the gun owner

In addition, the law permits temporary transfers of a gun in two types of situations specific in Nevada Revised Statutes.

