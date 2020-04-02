Police Log: April 1, 2020

April 1
Katie M. Garcia, 31, of Elko was arrested at 3533 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
--
Lefranc E. Santiago, 49, was arrested on Interstate 80 for grand larceny less than $3,500, theft less than $650, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $22,280
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
