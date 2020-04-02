Police Log: April 1, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 1

Katie M. Garcia, 31, of Elko was arrested at 3533 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Lefranc E. Santiago, 49, was arrested on Interstate 80 for grand larceny less than $3,500, theft less than $650, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $22,280

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

