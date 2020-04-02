Police Log: April 1, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: April 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 1

Katie M. Garcia, 31, of Elko was arrested at 3533 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

--

Lefranc E. Santiago, 49, was arrested on Interstate 80 for grand larceny less than $3,500, theft less than $650, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $22,280

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
2
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News