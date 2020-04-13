Police Log: April 10, 2020

Angela Arndt, 58, of Carlin was arrested at 11 th and Hamilton for second-offense driving under the influence, domestic battery, battery on a protected person, and unlawful act by a prisoner related to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $34,780

Shane C. Napoles, 48, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Erica R. Thomas-Kone, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1525 Opal Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

