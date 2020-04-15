Police Log: April 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14

Todd E. Dale, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 420 Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 200 Spring Creek Parkway on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $260,000

Erric S. Little, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Jasper Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Tanya J. Purvis, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested on a parole and probation hold.

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

