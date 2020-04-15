Police Log: April 14, 2020

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Todd E. Dale, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 420 Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 200 Spring Creek Parkway on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $260,000
Erric S. Little, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Jasper Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Tanya J. Purvis, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
Last week's felony arrests:
Brandon L. Peebler
Brian A. Penola
Danielle A. Allred
Robert E. Damon
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez
Wyatt C. Ermisch
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.