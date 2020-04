William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 3320 E. Idaho St. for third-degree arson. Bail : $5,000

Wyatt J. Mowray, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for reckless driving disregarding safety.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.