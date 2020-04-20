Police Log: April 19, 2020
Police Log: April 19, 2020

Elko police badge

April 19

Christina K. Goldstein, 40, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,720

Kenneth W. Miller, 47, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for home invasion, aggravated stalking and domestic battery. Bail: $50,000

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

