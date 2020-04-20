Police Log: April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 19

Christina K. Goldstein, 40, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,720

Kenneth W. Miller, 47, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for home invasion, aggravated stalking and domestic battery. Bail: $50,000

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

