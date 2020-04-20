Police Log: April 19, 2020

April 19
Christina K. Goldstein, 40, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,720
--
Kenneth W. Miller, 47, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for home invasion, aggravated stalking and domestic battery. Bail: $50,000
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.