Police Log: April 20, 2020
April 20

Police

April 20

Kevin P. Casson, 56, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, second-offense DUI, driver disobeying peace officer, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $2,030

Bruce A. Shumaker, 63, of Citrus Heights, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to drive properly on divided road, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

