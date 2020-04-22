Police Log: April 21, 2020
Police Log: April 21, 2020

Police

April 21

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko as arrested at Les Schwab for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bail: $7,695

James R. Johnson, 54, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Claudia N. Knight, 59, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for burglary and animal at large. Bail: $20,115

Roy A. Sam, 38, of Elko was arrested on Lyon Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates.

Damien W. Stanton, 21, of Reno was arrested at Hillside Drive and Sage Street for burglary, two counts of possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $23,920

Last week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

