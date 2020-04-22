Police Log: April 21, 2020

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko as arrested at Les Schwab for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bail: $7,695
James R. Johnson, 54, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for burglary. Bail: $20,000
Claudia N. Knight, 59, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for burglary and animal at large. Bail: $20,115
Roy A. Sam, 38, of Elko was arrested on Lyon Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates.
Damien W. Stanton, 21, of Reno was arrested at Hillside Drive and Sage Street for burglary, two counts of possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $23,920
Last week’s felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.