Police Log: April 22, 2020

Kenneth J. Graham, 47, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
Rhiannon N. Junker, 31, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bai: $5,500
James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
Last week's felony arrests:
Aldric L. Shirley
Angela Arndt
Eric S. Little
Shane Napoles
Sterling A. Hill
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
