Police Log: April 22, 2020

April 22

Kenneth J. Graham, 47, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255

Rhiannon N. Junker, 31, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bai: $5,500

James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

