Police Log: April 27, 2020

April 27
Mark A. Bryant, 32, of American Fork, Utah, was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Bail: $10,000
--
Raul M. Duran, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to dim headlamps, driving without a driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,690
--
Michael C. Unlandt, 35, of American Fork, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Bail: $11,385
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.