Police Log: April 27, 2020

April 27

Mark A. Bryant, 32, of American Fork, Utah, was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Bail: $10,000

Raul M. Duran, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to dim headlamps, driving without a driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,690

Michael C. Unlandt, 35, of American Fork, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Bail: $11,385

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

