Police Log: April 28, 2020

April 28

Joshua O. Benedictus, 32, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Idaho State Correctional Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Todd D. Jensen, 31, of Carlin was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Brian R. McDaniel, 65, of Hansen, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for second-offense driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $7,280

Martin R. Vides, 48, of Elko was arrested at 4521 Lodge St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

