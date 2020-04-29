Police Log: April 28, 2020

Joshua O. Benedictus, 32, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Idaho State Correctional Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000
Todd D. Jensen, 31, of Carlin was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Brian R. McDaniel, 65, of Hansen, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for second-offense driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $7,280
Martin R. Vides, 48, of Elko was arrested at 4521 Lodge St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Last week's felony arrests:
Claudia N. Knight
Damien W. Stanton
James R. Johnson
Kenneth W. Miller
Rhiannon N. Junker
Roy A. Sam
Tracy A. Mortimer Sr.
William R. Hodges
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.