Police Log: April 28, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: April 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 28

Joshua O. Benedictus, 32, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Idaho State Correctional Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

--

Todd D. Jensen, 31, of Carlin was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brian R. McDaniel, 65, of Hansen, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for second-offense driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $7,280

--

Martin R. Vides, 48, of Elko was arrested at 4521 Lodge St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

I-80 wrong-way driver arrested
Local

I-80 wrong-way driver arrested

ELKO – A California man was arrested on misdemeanor charges Monday after the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wrong-way driver…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News