Police Log: April 3, 2020

April 3
Brandon L. Peebler, 36, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to drive on right half of road.
--
David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and domestic battery.
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
