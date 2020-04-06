Police Log: April 3, 2020
Police Log: April 3, 2020

April 3

Brandon L. Peebler, 36, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to drive on right half of road.

David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and domestic battery.

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

