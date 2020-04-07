Police Log: April 6, 2020

April 6
Danielle A. Allred, 34, of North Ogden, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
--
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Manzanita Drive for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $21,895
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.