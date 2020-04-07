Police Log: April 6, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 6

Danielle A. Allred, 34, of North Ogden, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Manzanita Drive for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $21,895

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

