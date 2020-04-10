Police Log: April 9, 2020

April 9
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny; petty larceny; false statement to obstruct a public officer; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $58,465
--
Charmaine King, 29, was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
