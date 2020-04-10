Police Log: April 9, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: April 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 9

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny; petty larceny; false statement to obstruct a public officer; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $58,465

--

Charmaine King, 29, was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governor tightens restrictions
Local

Governor tightens restrictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Wednesday ordered a closure of golf courses, real estate open houses, religious gatherings of 10 people …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News