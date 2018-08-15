Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Aug. 14

Brian M. Dunn, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Ninth and Hamilton streets for failing to obtain sex offender registration, first offense felony. Bail: $5,000

———

Lucas G. Fyffe, 33, of Wickenburg, Arizona, was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, first/second felony offence. Bail: $5,000

———

Anna M. Holley, 46, of Elko was arrested on Ruby Vista Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,659

———

Maurice A. Jugran, 69, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested at the Elko homeless camp for unlawful use of an emergency phone number (911). Bail: $2,500

———

Amanda L. Poole, 46, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

———

Laura M. Skufca, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for disturbing the peace/breach of peace, resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person and attempted burglary. Bail: $6,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

