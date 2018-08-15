Aug. 14
Brian M. Dunn, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Ninth and Hamilton streets for failing to obtain sex offender registration, first offense felony. Bail: $5,000
Lucas G. Fyffe, 33, of Wickenburg, Arizona, was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, first/second felony offence. Bail: $5,000
Anna M. Holley, 46, of Elko was arrested on Ruby Vista Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,659
Maurice A. Jugran, 69, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested at the Elko homeless camp for unlawful use of an emergency phone number (911). Bail: $2,500
Amanda L. Poole, 46, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Laura M. Skufca, 40, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for disturbing the peace/breach of peace, resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person and attempted burglary. Bail: $6,495
