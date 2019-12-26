Police Log: Dec. 24, 2019

Dec. 24
Jacob D. Cammans, 26, of Elko was arrested at 954 Highland Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Kevin R. Davis, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445
--
Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2125 Connie View Drive for conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $21,140
--
Josh W. Kennedy, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 514 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
--
Vanessa R. Stephens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 954 Highland Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,110
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.